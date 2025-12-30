Salaun supplied three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 123-113 loss to Milwaukee.

With Miles Bridges (ankle) going down in the first quarter, Salaun logged a season-high 28 minutes. While the second-year forward didn't provide much on the offensive end, he grabbed a game- and season-high 11 rebounds. Salaun has played 20 or more minutes in four straight games and could continue to see increased burn if Bridges is forced to miss additional time.