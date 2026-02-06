This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Iffy for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Salaun is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks with an illness.
The Hornets are likely to check back in with the second-year forward closer to Saturday's tipoff. Regardless of whether or not Salaun is available, his status doesn't appear to shake up the Charlotte frontcourt rotation.