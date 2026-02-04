Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salaun is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Houston due to illness.
Salaun is feeling under the weather, and he's at risk of missing Thursday's contest. Salaun has appeared in just three of the Hornets' last eight games and recently spent some time with the team's G League affiliate.
