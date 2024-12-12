Salaun (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

The rookie is dealing with a left ankle sprain and has missed each of Charlotte's previous two games, but the questionable tag is a step in the right direction toward a potential return. Prior to the injury, Salaun had started six games in a row for the Hornets, averaging 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 25.5 minutes per game