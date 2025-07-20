Salaun (Achilles) did not appear in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Salaun logged minutes earlier in Summer League but hasn't played since Monday's game against the Mavericks while managing right Achilles soreness. He wrapped up the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 33.0 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three across 60 games (10 starts).