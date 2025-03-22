Salaun (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Heat.
Salaun hasn't played for the Hornets since March 8 due to a right ankle sprain but is expected to return to action Sunday. If the rookie is upgraded to available, he will likely operate as one of Charlotte's primary bench options in the forward rotation.
More News
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Won't play Friday•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Won't play Thursday•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Perfect from field Monday•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Set to play against Washington•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Remains out with ankle sprain•