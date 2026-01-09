Salaun is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a left ankle sprain.

Salaun has now drawn four probable tags in a row, suggesting the sprain remains of minimal concern. It sounds like Grant Williams (knee) is primed to make his season debut, which could have an adverse effect on Salaun's playing time. Over his past five appearances, Salaun has averaged 5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 17.2 minutes per while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.