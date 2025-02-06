Salaun (illness) tallied 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 112-102 loss to the Bucks.

Salaun hadn't played with the G League's Greensboro Swarm or the Hornets for the past week due to an illness, but he made a timely return to action Wednesday for a Charlotte squad that was without seven players due to injury. Though the rookie first-round pick showed well during his time on the court, he'll be a prime candidate to see his minutes get cut once the Hornets get healthier and are able to incorporate trade-deadline pickup Dalton Knecht into the rotation.