Salaun registered four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across nine minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

With the Hornets trailing early, Salaun saw action in Friday's season-ending loss after not seeing the floor in Tuesday's Play-In Game win over the Heat. After appearing in 60 regular-season games (10 starts) during his rookie season, the second-year forward split time between the NBA and G League in 2025-26. Over 37 regular-season appearances off the bench this season, the 20-year-old averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals in 15.5 minutes per game. He was much more efficient in his second season, shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from downtown on 2.2 three-point attempts per tilt.