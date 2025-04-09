Salaun recorded 13 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

Salaun led the Hornets in rebounds Tuesday, coming one board shy of his third double-double on the season. Moreover, the rookie was one of four Hornets to score in double figures against Memphis, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Miles Bridges (14 points). Salaun will likely continue to receive significant minutes for the non-contending Hornets with only three regular-season games remaining.