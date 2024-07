Salaun will be unavailable for the Hornets' minicamp due to a minor laceration near his knee.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft is expected to miss the club's minicamp in Sacramento on Tuesday, but he will likely be available for Summer League. The 18-year-old played for Cholet in France in the 2023-24 season, during which he averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists across 22.7 minutes per game.