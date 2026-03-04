Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salaun (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against Boston.
After being recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday, Salaun is out with a left knee injury Wednesday. However, his absence shouldn't have a major impact on the Charlotte frontcourt rotation.
More News
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Summoned from G League•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Cleared to return Saturday•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Won't play Thursday•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Rejoins parent club after G League game•