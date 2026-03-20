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Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Out with calf strain
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RotoWire Staff
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Salaun is out for Saturday's game against Memphis due to a left calf strain.
Salaun is now set to be sidelined for a ninth consecutive contest Saturday. His next opportunity to play comes Tuesday versus Sacramento, though Salaun holds no definitive timetable for a return to action.