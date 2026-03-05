This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Out with calf strain
Salaun is out for Friday's game against the Heat due to a left calf strain.
Salaun missed Wednesday's win in Boston with a left knee injury, but now the Hornets have ruled him out with a calf strain. The second-year forward's absence should have a negligible impact on the Charlotte frontcourt rotation Friday.