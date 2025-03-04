Salaun recorded 10 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and two rebounds over 15 minutes in Monday's 119-101 loss to Golden State.

Salaun shot the ball well off the Charlotte bench in Monday's outing, shooting a perfect mark from the field and from deep while leading all Hornets bench players in scoring in a double-digit showing. Salaun reached double figures for the seventh time this season, connecting on three or more threes for the fourth time.