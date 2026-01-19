Salaun finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 110-87 victory over Denver.

Salaun added 13 points and led the team with 11 rebounds off the bench in Sunday's win over the Nuggets. It marked the 20-year-old forward's first double-double this season and third of his career. Salaun has been a fairly steady part of Charlotte's rotation since being recalled from the G League at the start of December, averaging 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 threes, 1.0 assist and 0.4 steals in 17.9 minutes per game across 21 contests.