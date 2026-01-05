site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Probable for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Salaun (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Salaun appears likely to return from a one-game absence for Charlotte. With this news, it will be interesting to see if Salaun reclaims his rotation spot back from Liam McNeeley.
