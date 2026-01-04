site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Questionable for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Salaun (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City.
Salaun is in danger of missing his second straight game, which would help Liam McNeely to remain in the rotation. Check back for official word on Salaun's status closer to Monday's tip.
