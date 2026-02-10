Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Recalled to Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets recalled Salaun from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
With Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate likely to receive suspensions, this is an expected move. Salaun has had some positive moments this season and could be back in the rotation for the short term.
