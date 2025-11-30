The Hornets have recalled Salaun from the team's G League affiliate Sunday.

Salaun has not appeared for the Hornets since Nov. 2, but he returns to the squad after an impressive stint with the team's G League affiliate. In nine games with the Swarm, Salaun averaged 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 31.8 minutes per contest. Although Pat Connaughton (calf) remains out of the lineup, Salaun will still compete with rookies Sion James and Liam McNeeley for reserve minutes.