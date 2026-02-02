The Hornets recalled Salaun from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Salaun joined the Swarm for their 126-103 win over the Windy City Bulls earlier Monday, finishing with 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes. He'll be available for the Hornets' game Monday against the Pelicans but isn't expected to be included in the rotation.