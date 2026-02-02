default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Hornets recalled Salaun from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Salaun joined the Swarm for their 126-103 win over the Windy City Bulls earlier Monday, finishing with 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes. He'll be available for the Hornets' game Monday against the Pelicans but isn't expected to be included in the rotation.

More News