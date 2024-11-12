Salaun will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Magic.

After Grant Williams' season-high 17 points in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, he will get the start over Salaun for Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup. The rookie started in the club's last two games with Miles Bridges (knee) out, though Salaun totaled only four points to go along with 16 rebounds and three assists while shooting a combined 2-for-11 from the field across a total of 40 minutes.