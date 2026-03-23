site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-tidjane-salaun-ruled-out-for-tuesday-525268 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Ruled out for Tuesday
•
1 min read
Salaun (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Salaun will miss a 10th consecutive contest due to a left calf strain. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Knicks, though the forward doesn't have a clear timetable for a return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read