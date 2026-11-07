Salaun finished with 13 points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds across 23 minutes in Friday's 119-80 loss to the Celtics.

Salaun struggled with his shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, but his five made free throws helped him reach his best scoring output of the campaign. Salaun remains a speculative option in deeper formats, with his value largely dependent on scoring efficiency and consistent playing time. With just 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season, his fantasy potential is limited in most formats.