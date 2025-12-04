Salaun racked up 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to New York.

Salaun could be in line for a bigger role in the short term as rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner (ankle) may miss time after leaving Wednesday's game early. Moussa Diabate would slide to the starting lineup if that were to happen, but Salaun would likely inherit most of the backup minutes if not all, since Mason Plumlee has logged DNPs in five straight games.