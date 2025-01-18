site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Sent to G League
The Hornets assigned Salaun to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.
Salaun will likely be in the G League for only a short stint. The rookie forward is averaging 4.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.7 minutes across his last 10 NBA outings.
