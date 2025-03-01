Salaun (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the Wizards.
Salaun has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Charlotte's previous two contests. With Seth Curry (back) out, Salaun should operate as one of the Hornets' top options off the bench.
