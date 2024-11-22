Salaun had seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 13 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime win over the Pistons.

In his last five games since moving back to the bench, Salaun is averaging 4.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.8 minutes. However, the rookie forward has been struggling with his efficiency, shooting just 31.6 percent from the field over that span.