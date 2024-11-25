Salaun will start Monday's game against the Magic.
With Grant Williams (knee) done for the year, Salaun will move into the starting lineup. The rookie's previous two starts weren't great, as he totaled four points, 16 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes, but the Hornets are going to have to live with some growing pains given their current injury situation.
