Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Summoned from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets recalled Salaun from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
With Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate facing potential suspensions after being ejected following a brawl that broke out during Monday's 110-104 loss to Detroit, Salaun will be called up to provide reinforcement in the frontcourt. Expect the second-year player to be included in the rotation in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
