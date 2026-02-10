The Hornets recalled Salaun from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.

With Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate facing potential suspensions after being ejected following a brawl that broke out during Monday's 110-104 loss to Detroit, Salaun will be called up to provide reinforcement in the frontcourt. Expect the second-year player to be included in the rotation in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.