The Hornets exercised Salaun's third-year team option for 2026-27 on Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets spent a first-round pick on Salaun last year, so this isn't a surprise. With Grant Williams (knee) sidelined, Salaun has averaged 15.5 minutes per game over his first four outings this season.

