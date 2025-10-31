Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Team option picked up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets exercised Salaun's third-year team option for 2026-27 on Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Hornets spent a first-round pick on Salaun last year, so this isn't a surprise. With Grant Williams (knee) sidelined, Salaun has averaged 15.5 minutes per game over his first four outings this season.
