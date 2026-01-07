This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Upgraded to probable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Salaun (ankle) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors.
It appears Salaun will be available for the first game of this back-to-back set, and he should see his usual minutes with the second unit. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.