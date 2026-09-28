Salaun said Monday that he's focused on becoming a more versatile contributor as he competes for playing time in Charlotte's rotation, Sam reports.

The third-year forward identified facilitating, efficient catch-and-shoot play, screening and the ability to defend all five positions as areas that could help him earn minutes. Salaun also made improving his physicality a priority during the offseason. After averaging 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds across 62 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, he'll face increased competition for playing time in a deeper Hornets rotation this season.