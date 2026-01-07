site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Will play Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Salaun (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Raptors.
Salaun will power through the ankle issue and get out there for Wednesday's game. The second-year forward is averaging 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game this season.
