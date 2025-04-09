Now Playing

Salaun will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Salaun will be a starter for the ninth time this season. The rookie forward has averaged 6.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the first unit this season.

