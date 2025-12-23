Salaun had two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Monday's 139-132 loss to the Cavaliers.

Salaun offered basically nothing in the loss, continuing what has been a quiet two weeks. In five games during that time, Salaun has averaged just 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. While this is only his second season, it does appear as though taking him with the sixth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could end up being a regrettable decision.