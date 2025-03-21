Salaun (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Salaun made his last appearance in the G League on March 15 due to the sprained right ankle. However, the rookie first-round pick hasn't played at the NBA level since March 8, so his absence shouldn't cause any major waves in the rotation. His next chance to return will come Sunday against the Heat.
