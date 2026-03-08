Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salaun (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Salaun will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday as he continues to nurse a calf strain. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against Portland.
