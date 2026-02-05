Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salaun (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Houston.
An illness will force Salaun to the sidelines Thursday, but he's not a consistent part of the Hornets' rotation, anyway. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Atlanta.
