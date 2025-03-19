The Hornets list out for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle.

The Hornets recalled the rookie first-round pick from the G League, where he saw his most recent game action Friday with the Swarm. He apparently suffered the ankle injury in that contest and didn't play in the Swarm's most recent two contests Sunday and Wednesday. Though Salaun is back with the parent club, it's unclear how close he might be to playing again.