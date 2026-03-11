Hornets' Tidjane Salaun: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salaun (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Salaun continues to battle a strained left calf, missing a fifth consecutive game. His next chance to play comes Saturday in San Antonio versus the Spurs.
