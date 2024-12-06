Salaun has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against New York after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.
Salaun injured his ankle during the first few minutes of Thursday's clash, and the team was quick to shut him down for the rest of the night. Look for Josh Green, Cody Martin and Nick Smith to pick up additional minutes in the frontcourt in Salaun's absence.
