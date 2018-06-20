Hornets' Timofey Mozgov: Shipped to Charlotte in pre-draft deal

The Nets agreed in principle Wednesday to a trade that will send Mozgov to the Hornets along with second-round picks in 2018 and 2021 and cash in exchange for Dwight Howard, league sources informed Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal won't be finalized until July 6, when the new salary cap calendar begins, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com.

Howard averaged a double-double and blocked 1.6 shots per game while suiting up in 81 contests for the Hornets last season, so his departure leaves a major void in the low post. While Mozgov plays the same position, it's unlikely he'll factor in the team's rotation after lottery teams in the Nets and Lakers largely phased him out of their plans over the past season and a half. Instead, the deal is mostly about the financials, as the Hornets will shed Howard's one-year, $23.5 million deal in exchange for picking up the two years and $32.7 million remaining on Mozgov's contract. The Nets will apparently cover some portion of the money Mozgov is still owed since they're sending along cash in the trade, but the center's cap hit will count on the Hornets' books. The transaction may signal a full-on rebuild for the Hornets, who are also believed to be shopping franchise player Kemba Walker prior to Thursday's draft.