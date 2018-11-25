Hornets' Tony Parker: Active but will not play Sunday
Parker is active for Sunday's game against the Hawks, but will not play, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Parker was initially ruled out for Sunday's game, then it was reported he would be active for the game, however he will not actually play. With Parker not playing, Devonte Graham and Dwayne Bacon could see extra run.
