Parker tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 119-107 win over the Knicks.

Starting point guard Kemba Walker (31 minutes) played a little less than usual with the Hornets owning a 19-point lead entering the final quarter, affording Parker some extra time to direct the offense. Parker carved up the weak New York defense for his fourth double-digit scoring effort in five games, a span during which he's also chipped in 4.8 assists, two boards and one steal per contest. So long as Walker is healthy, Parker's fantasy upside will be capped, but the veteran could have some usefulness in deeper formats this week. The Hornets aren't exactly facing a murderer's row of opposing defenses during their three-game slate -- home contests against the Pistons, Knicks and Lakers -- so Parker has a good shot at maintaining his hot scoring run.