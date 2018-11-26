Hornets' Tony Parker: Available to play Monday
Parker (ribs) is available to play Monday against the Bucks.
Parker has been cleared to return after missing the previous two games with a rib contusion. The veteran will resume his role as the team's backup point guard; he's averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 18.6 minutes per game this season.
