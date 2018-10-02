Hornets' Tony Parker: Available to play Tuesday
Parker (rest) is available to play Tuesday against Miami, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The veteran got Sunday's preseason game off for rest, but will be available Tuesday. He should function as the Hornets' primary backup behind Kemba Walker once the regular season begins.
