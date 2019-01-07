Parker poured in 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six assists and one rebound across 27 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.

Parker not only paced the bench in scoring, he checked in second only to Kemba Walker for the Hornets on the night. The ageless point guard's surge was a welcome sight after he'd scored five combined points over the prior three games. Parker's minutes had been down significantly in those contests, but what was his highest allotment since Nov. 30 offered him enough of a platform for a significant offensive uptick Sunday. Parker's offensive contributions do remain a bit hard to trust on a night-to-night basis, but he's actually averaging nearly two more points per game that he did last season in San Antonio (9.5, compared to 7.7) while putting up a solid 8.5 shot attempts across 18.9 minutes.