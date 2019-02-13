Hornets' Tony Parker: Doubtful for Thursday
Parker (back) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Magic, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
A back injury is expected to keep the veteran out for a fourth straight contest. The next time he'll be available will be after the All-Star break.
