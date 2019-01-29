Parker finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists and one rebound across 21 minutes in Monday's 101-92 win over the Knicks.

Parker returned from a one game absence due to rest and played like it Monday, pouring in a team-high 15 points from the bench in just about 20 minutes. The Hornets could use his veteran presence from the bench, but also his ability to score behind Kemba Walker when the second unit spells him a few minutes to breathe.