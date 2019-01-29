Hornets' Tony Parker: Drops 15 points Monday
Parker finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists and one rebound across 21 minutes in Monday's 101-92 win over the Knicks.
Parker returned from a one game absence due to rest and played like it Monday, pouring in a team-high 15 points from the bench in just about 20 minutes. The Hornets could use his veteran presence from the bench, but also his ability to score behind Kemba Walker when the second unit spells him a few minutes to breathe.
More News
-
Hornets' Tony Parker: Removed from injury report•
-
Hornets' Tony Parker: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Tony Parker: Posts another strong showing•
-
Hornets' Tony Parker: Set for return to San Antonio•
-
Hornets' Tony Parker: Will not play Saturday•
-
Hornets' Tony Parker: Likely out Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...